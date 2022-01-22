Maryland officials discover the body of a deceased man inside his home filled with more than 120 snakes, some venomous

Albino Burmese pythons (Python molurus bivittatus) are one of the five largest snakes in the world, native to a large variation of tropic and subtropic areas of South and Southeast Asia. Risa Krisadhi/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

Officials discovered a Maryland man dead inside this home with more than 120 snakes inside.

Both venomous and non-venomous snakes were found in tanks, authorities said.

The unidentified man’s death is under investigation.

Authorities discovered a Maryland man deceased inside his home with more than 120 snakes in cages earlier this week.

According to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, the 49-year-old unidentified man, who lived in Pomfret, Maryland, was pronounced dead at the scene on Wednesday. The sheriff’s office said a neighbor called the police after he saw the man “lying on the floor and unconscious” while conducting a welfare check.

The man’s death — which the sheriff’s office reported had “no obvious signs of foul play”— is under investigation and his body was sent to a medical examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.

While inside the man’s residence, “more than 100 venomous and non-venomous snakes of different varieties were discovered in tanks situated on racks,” according to authorities.

WRC-TV reported that one of the snakes was a 14-foot (4.27m)-long Burmese python and other types included rattlesnakes, cobras, and black mambas. Some of the breeds are illegal in the state of Maryland, according to the report.

“Our chief animal control officer said in his more than 30 years of experience, he had not encountered this kind of thing before,” Jennifer Harris, a Charles County spokesperson, told the outlet.

According to the report, officials said that all the snakes were removed from the home and “properly secured.” They were transported to licensed handlers in North Carolina and Virginia.