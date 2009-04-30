Official White House Photos On Flickr, Ready For You To Photoshop

The president’s official photographer Pete Souza has been posting some great photos to the White House’s official Flickr stream. Like this one of Obama and vice president Joe Biden putting on the White House lawn.

The best news: They’re licensed as Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic, meaning you can share them, remix them, and basically do whatever you want with them — as long as you provide attribution.

Photo (CC) Pete Souza

