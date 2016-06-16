Design snobs are freaking out over the errors in the official White House logo

The White House is one of the most important and iconic buildings in America. Everybody knows what it looks like, right?

Well, maybe except for the White House itself.

There are major architectural errors in both the current and the most-recent logo for the White House, according to Ad Week. The design agency Hello Monday looked into re-designing the logo in 2009 when they noticed that something was up, as explained in a Medium post.

What exactly is wrong with the logo? Well, let’s take a look at the real deal first. Pay close attention to the details — especially the windows.

Got it? Well, here’s a logo that the White House used at least as far back as 2003. Notice anything wrong?

The problem is those darn windows. There’s an alternating pattern of arches and pyramids over each of the windows on the ground floor. On the real building, both of the windows on either side of the main entrance have arches on top of them. In the old logo, the one on the right is mysteriously — and incorrectly — a pyramid.

At some point over the past couple years the White House started to use a different logo. The one that’s currently in use fixes the misplaced pyramid, but introduces a totally new mistake. Can you see what it is?

Yep, it’s those arches and pyramids again, just this time in a different place. The order of the pattern on the right side of the building has been flipped. On the real on, the outermost window has an arch over it. The logo has a pyramid.

