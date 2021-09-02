There’s now an official Trump Card design, and getting one will cost you $45

The Trump team unveiled the official design for the Trump Card, which will cost the former president’s supporters $US45 ($AU61) to obtain. Save America/ Screengrab

There’s now an official Trump card design, and one need only donate $US45 ($AU61) to get a personalized card.

Former President Donald Trump’s campaign sent an email asking supporters to sign on to be “Official Trump Cardholders.”

The Trump campaign also put a clock on the $US45 ($AU61) donation, with a deadline of midnight on September 2 to get on the “first list” of cardholders.

There’s now an official Trump Card design – but getting one will cost supporters of the former president at least $US45 ($AU61).

In a campaign email sent at 8.30 p.m. on September 2, the Trump campaign unveiled the official Trump Card design and detailed how people can get their hands on one to become card-carrying Trump supporters.

The finalized gold-and-red design features a golden eagle with its wings spread wide, and is one of the four that were released in August when Trump’s PAC sent an email asking supporters to choose their favorite design.

It was pointed out at the time, however, that one of the designs had a typo in it, with the card misspelling the word “official” as “offical.“

The image was also criticized for its resemblance to symbols from the Third Reich and the Kennkarte, a form of ID used in Nazi Germany.

Author Amy Siskind also pointed out the similarities between the Trump card design and Nazi Germany iconography.

“Trump has commissioned a Party card resplendent with his very own Parteiadler. Terrific news. One thing to note is Trump’s fascist party eagle faces opposite the American Eagle which faces away from the arrows in her left talons and towards the olive branches symbolizing peace her right,” tweeted Steve Schmidt, a public affairs strategist who worked with John McCain and George W. Bush.

“Should we give him the benefit of the doubt?” he continued. “Absolutely not. Mainly because the Trump movement has been called out over and over again for its use of fascist iconography. Trust me on this, take that Trump Eagle and ask a living veteran of World War 2 or Korea what that is? There is a 100% chance they will all agree.”

That criticism doesn’t appear to have fazed the Trump PAC, because that design – the only one featuring a golden eagle as its centerpiece – was the one they went with.

“I ALWAYS care what YOU think, which is why I recently asked you to vote on what our NEW Trump Card should look like. Well, I am excited to tell you that we have a winner, and YOU picked the exact same card I did – I knew you wouldn’t let me down, Friend,” wrote the president in his September 2 email to supporters.

“After receiving tens of THOUSANDS of votes, I am proud to present you with the beautiful Trump Card that was voted the WINNER by YOU.”

The former president added in the email that “Official Trump Cardholders from all around the Nation” will be considered “THE MOST important group of supporters.”

Former president Donald Trump included a link in his email advertising Trump Cards. Supporters need only donate $US45 ($AU61) to secure a personalized Trump Card. But the site emphasized that donating $US100 ($AU135) was an option, too, complete with a bouncing blue tag for the $US100 ($AU135) donation link. Save America/ Screengrab