Here's the official trailer for 'Billions' -- the hot hedge fund show cowritten by Andrew Ross Sorkin

Showtime has just released the official trailer for the new hedge fund drama “Billions” that debuts next year.

The 12-episode series stars Damian Lewis, who plays a hedge fund king Bobby “Axe” Axelrod, the CEO of AXE Capital, and Paul Giamatti, who plays US Attorney Chuck Rhoades. The show was written by Brian Koppelman, David Levien, and New York Times editor/CNBC anchor Andrew Ross Sorkin.

It premieres January 17, 2016 at 10pm EST.

Check out the trailer:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

