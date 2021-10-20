I made the official ‘Ted Lasso’ biscuit recipe, and they were a delicious watch-party snack

There’s a little show you might’ve heard of called “Ted Lasso” on Apple TV+. It was recently nominated for 20 Emmys, winning seven. Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso. Courtesy of AppleTV The show, which recently wrapped up its second season, largely follows an American football coach, Ted Lasso , as he moves across the pond to England to coach a fictional football (aka soccer) team, AFC Richmond , in the Premier League. I won’t spoil anything else for you, but if you haven’t watched “Ted Lasso” yet, you should rectify that situation ASAP.

One of the many, many delightful components of Ted is that every morning, without fail, he brings his boss, Rebecca, a pink box filled with biscuits. ‘Ted Lasso.’ Warner Bros. Television Distribution/Apple That’s him giving her the biscuits. When he first gives them to her , he explains they are cookies, but he knows Brits call them “biscuits,” and he says he plans on having daily “Biscuits with the Boss” meetings. A running B-plot for one of the episodes in season one is Rebecca trying to figure out where exactly Ted is getting these biscuits from, as she’s never had any that good.

As a die-hard “Ted Lasso” fan, I decided that I needed to try to make my own biscuits, but there was no official recipe … until recently. Some of my ‘Ted Lasso’ merch. Gabbi Shaw/Insider Yes, I even have some “Ted Lasso” merch. I used this recipe from The Kitchn, which reported this was the official recipe straight from Apple.

The list of ingredients was actually quite simple. The ingredients. Gabbi Shaw/Insider The recipe called for butter — I opted for Irish butter, since this is a very buttery biscuit and I didn’t want to use the cheap stuff — powdered sugar, flour, and salt.

The recipe said to use butter to grease the pan. Usually, I’d stick with Pam cooking spray, but when in Richmond … I used a hunk of butter. Gabbi Shaw/Insider Luckily, I had the perfect-sized pan — the recipe recommended an 8-by-8 or 9-by-9 baking pan.

The recipe called for 8 ounces (226.80g) of butter (or two sticks), 3/4 cup of powdered sugar,2 cups of all-purpose flour, and 1/4 teaspoon of coarse salt. The ingredients. Gabbi Shaw/Insider My biggest complaint is that my kitchen got pretty dusty.

First, I melted the butter and whisked it. I then added the powdered sugar. The biscuits batter. Gabbi Shaw/Insider The recipe technically calls for an electric mixer, but I had to switch it up since I don’t have one.

Once I added the flour and salt, it became a very knead-able dough. The dough. Gabbi Shaw/Insider The recipe also said to sift the flour, but that’s another kitchen item I don’t have. Still, it turned out fine.

The next step is to spread the dough across the pan. Spreading out the dough. Gabbi Shaw/Insider The recipe recommends the dough being around 1.5 inches (5cm) thick.

Then I needed to refrigerate for 30 minutes – the perfect amount of time to squeeze in a quick episode of “Ted.” The refrigerated dough. Gabbi Shaw/Insider Jeremy Swift, who plays director of football operations Leslie Higgins, told Insider in July he thinks the experience of watching the show is like “taking a warm bath while eating a very lovely custard tart.”

Next, I sliced the dough into rectangles and put it in the oven for 55 minutes at 300 degrees. The sliced dough. Gabbi Shaw/Insider Unfortunately, I didn’t have any pink boxes to put my completed biscuits in.

Here’s what they looked like once they were finished. The finished biscuits. Gabbi Shaw/Insider The biscuits were great: buttery, moist, and surprisingly thick! I was only able to eat two as they’re a substantial treat. I’m not sure how Rebecca eats them every day, especially as actress Hannah Waddingham said the biscuits on set weren’t the best

Of course, I had to pair my biscuits with a cup of tea. Some Americans love tea. Gabbi Shaw/Insider Or, as Ted calls it, hot brown water. I definitely needed something to help wash down the biscuits — they are cakey. Tea was great, though milk or coffee would probably be solid too.