Official Royal Family Portrait Leaks

All eyes have been on the Clarence House official royal twitter feed today ahead of the royal family’s first family portrait release expected this afternoon.

But before that happened, the photos somehow hit Twitter and are now all over the internet.

Reporter Henry Meller was among the first to post the leaked portrait:

See official #RoyalBaby photo here now! 1st royal baby picture shows Wills Kate #PrinceGeorge & their dog Lupo pic.twitter.com/eLzuOc6iYc

— Henry Meller (@henrymeller) August 19, 2013

While it’s only the second time new baby George Alexander Louis has been seen by the world, dog Lupo really steals the show.

Prince William recently gave his first interview to CNN since welcoming his son last month.

The new dad says “I was on such a high, and so was Katherine, that really we were happy to show him off to anyone who wanted to see him,” regarding the media frenzy surrounding George’s arrival.

Since then, William says George has been “a little bit of a rascal,” explaining that “He’s a little fighter — he wriggles around quite a lot and he doesn’t want to go to sleep that much.”

See what else Prince William says about fatherhood below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.