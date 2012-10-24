Watch The Official Unveiling Of The iPad Mini

Apple’s marketing chief Phil Schiller revealed the iPad Mini at the company’s products event today, after teasing the audience earlier about launching something called ‘mini.’



Watch below the much anticipated unveiling and crowd reaction.

Please enable Javascript to watch this videoProduced by Will Wei

Don’t Miss:

Here’s The iPhone 5 Hype Ad Apple Made To Mark Its Record Sales >

Phil Schiller Teases The Audience With A ‘Mini’ Product Joke During Apple Event >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.