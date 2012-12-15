3 Of The 4 Official Recession Indicators Are Looking Up

Note from dshort: This commentary has been revised to include today’s release of Industrial Production and yesterday’s Retail Sales adjusted with today’s release of the Consumer Price Index.



Official recession calls are the responsibility of the NBER Business Cycle Dating Committee, which is understandably vague about the specific indicators on which they base their decisions. This committee statement is about as close as they get to identifying their method.

There is, however, a general belief that there are four big indicators that the committee weighs heavily in their cycle identification process. They are:

Industrial Production

Real Personal Income (excluding transfer payments)

Employment

Real Retail Sales

The weight of these four in the decision process is sufficient rationale for the St. Louis FRED repository to feature a chart four-pack of these indicators along with the statement that “the charts plot four main economic indicators tracked by the NBER dating committee.”

Here are the four as identified in the Federal Reserve Economic Data repository. See the data specifics in the linked PDF file with details on the calculation of two of the indicators.

The FRED charts are excellent. They show us the behaviour of the big four indicators currently (the green line) as compared to their best, worst and average behaviour across all the recessions in history for the four indicators (which have start dates). Their snapshots extend from 12 months before the June 2009 recession trough to the present.

The Latest Indicator Data: Industrial Production and Real Retail Sales

This morning I’ve added two more of the Big Four for November: Industrial Production from the Federal Reserve, the purple line in the chart below and Real Retail Sales, the green line.

The Fed update on IP lead with the following observation:

Industrial production increased 1.1 per cent in November after having fallen 0.7 per cent in October. The gain in November is estimated to have largely resulted from a recovery in production for industries that had been negatively affected by Hurricane Sandy, which hit the Northeast region in late October. In November, manufacturing output increased 1.1 per cent after having decreased 1.0 per cent in October; in addition to the storm-related rebound, a sizable rise in the production of motor vehicles and parts boosted factory output in November. [Link] For a detailed overview of the latest Retail Sales, see my latest update, which I’ve revised to include today’s release of the November CPI.

Current Assessment and Outlook

At this point, the average of the Big Four (the grey line in the chart above) shows us that economic expansion since the last recession had been hovering around a flat line for the past several months. But the November data for Employment, Industrial Production and Real Retail Sales have shown improvement.

As for the recent data, of course they are subject to revision, so we must view these numbers accordingly.

The behaviour of all four of these indicators will be critical as move from the fourth quarter to the new year. Superstorm Sandy has not been traumatic to the economy, and we will see some positive effects from rebuilding in the impacted areas. Holiday season sales will be something to watch in the next Retail Sales release.

On the negative side, the continuing weakness in Real Personal Income Less Transfer Payments is a looming threat, and we may see evidence of it in the final tally of holiday spending. Finally, of course, the outcome of Fiscal Cliff negotiations remains a near-term worrisome wild card in the economic hand.

Background Analysis: The Big Four Indicators and Recessions

The charts above don’t show us the individual behaviour of the Big Four leading up to the 2007 recession. To achieve that goal, I’ve plotted the same data using a “per cent off high” technique. In other words, I show successive new highs as zero and the cumulative per cent declines of months that aren’t new highs. The advantage of this approach is that it helps us visualise declines more clearly and to compare the depth of declines for each indicator and across time (e.g., the short 2001 recession versus the Great Recession). Here is my own four-pack showing the indicators with this technique.

Now let’s examine the behaviour of these indicators across time. The first chart below graphs the period from 2000 to the present, thereby showing us the behaviour of the four indicators before and after the two most recent recessions. Rather than having four separate charts, I’ve created an overlay to help us evaluate the relative behaviour of the indicators at the cycle peaks and troughs. (See my note below on recession boundaries).