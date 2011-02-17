OFFICIAL: Motorola's Xoom Tablet Will Cost $600 For WiFi, $800 For 3G

Photo: Engadget

Motorola CEO Sanjay Jha has confirmed Motorola’s Xoom Android tablet will cost $800 for the 3G version, and $600 for the WiFi version in an interview with Reuters.In other words, the Xoom is basically DOA. Apple’s cheapest iPad comes in at $500.



Certainly some people like Android, but do enough people like Android enough to pay a $100 premium?

Plus, Apple will roll out the iPad 2 pretty soon, which is expected to have many of the features Motorola packed into the Xoom.

And what if Apple decides to lower the price of the original iPad like it does with the iPhone? Then what will Motorola and all the other tablet makers do?

