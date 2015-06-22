Here's the official map of the London tube lines that will run 24/7 from September

Transport for London (TfL) has released the official map of the tube lines that will be running 24-hours-a-day from September 12, 2015.
The map, which we first saw in the Evening Standard, confirms that the Central, Victoria, Piccadilly, Northern and Jubilee Lines will be the five lines working through the night. There are a few changes: Only Jubilee and Victoria trains are running their entire lines, with the others following abridged routes.
Check out the full map here (click to enlarge):
For reference, here’s the standard daytime tube map:
