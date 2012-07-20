Hezbollah Website Offers This Infographic On How To Close The Strait Of Hormuz

With a buildup of U.S. naval power in the Persian Gulf and Iranian promises to shut down the Strait of Hormuz, Hezbollah has stepped in to offer an insight on how easily Iran could back up its threats.



The official Hezbollah site Moqawama has posted an interactive infographic showing Iran’s missiles surrounding an American aircraft carrier. It’s apparently written by Sayed Hadi Mousavi who has a Facebook page here that says he lives in Tehran.

The missiles are:

Zafar: These are small, powerful missiles installed on Iran’s fleet of power boats and have radar eluding capabilities.

Nasr: Cruise missiles said to be capable of destroying a three-ton ship. Known to be fired from small boats, the Nasr could possibly be fired from helicopters and submarines as well.

Kowsar: A medium range (up to 12 miles), land-based, anti-ship missile reportedly able to defeat electronic jamming systems and stay on course to its target. Some reports put this as the missile that Hezbollah fired at two Israeli warships in 2006, killing four Israeli servicemembers.

Noor: A reverse engineered Chinese missile with a range of up to 100 miles.

Qadar: One of the most powerful missiles in the Iranian arsenal with a range of about 125 miles.

Tondar: Turbojet-powered ballistic missile.

Saeqhe: The infographic says this anti-ship missile is capable of hitting naval targets up to 186 miles away.

Persian Gulf: Another smart missile said to able to hit targets up to 186 miles away.

Click on the missiles for additional information and watch them fall to the deck of the carrier and explode.



