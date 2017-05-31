It's official: Arsene Wenger is staying at Arsenal for another 2 years

Gareth Copley / Getty Images Arsene Wenger’s latest Arsenal deal will not expire until June, 2019.

Arsene Wenger has signed a two-year contract extension at Arsenal, the club has announced.

The 67-year-old has been the focus of media criticism and fan protests during the 2016/17 Premier League season. Many supporters believe he is not the right man to take the club forward.

But that view does not appear to be supported by Arsenal’s owner Stan Kroenke — and the manager put pen to paper on a new deal on Wednesday.

The BBC first revealed Wenger’s extended Arsenal stay on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the BBC’s football journalist David Ornstein said the new two-year deal “does not include a break clause.” He added that neither the club nor the manager “see this as Wenger’s final contract.”

Wenger’s position has been subject to intense scrutiny throughout the 2016/17 season, despite winning his eighth FA Cup for the team on Saturday.

A vocal minority of Arsenal fans, including Piers Morgan, were exasperated by underwhelming results during the season, with Bayern Munich notoriously destroying the team by a 10-2 aggregate margin in the Champions League in March.

Wenger also failed to deliver Champions League football next season after Arsenal finished fifth in the Premier League, 21 points behind title winners Chelsea.

But some have welcomed the new contract.

Former Arsenal star Lauren, who played a key part in Wenger’s undefeated “Invincibles” side of 2004, told BBC Radio 5 Live: “It’s good news [but] we still need the right cohesion between the manager and players. They need to do more to be more consistent during the whole season next year and the following year.”

Wenger joined Arsenal in 1996. Since then, he has won the Premier League three times and FA Cup a record eight times. He has made the Champions League final, but the trophy has eluded him.

