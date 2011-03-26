Official Design Of L.A.'s New Football Stadium Finally Revealed

AEG announced today it’s picked Gensler to design its maybe-gonna-happen Farmers Field/Event centre. Gensler beat out other finalists HKS and HNTB; all firms unveiled designs last year.



The news that Gensler (now moving its headquarters to downtown from Santa Monica) isn’t exactly surprising given that every rendering released recently by AEG has featured the Gensler design.Revisit the non-winning designs here.

Meanwhile, timeline, you ask? From the release: Gensler will “work on the overall design of Farmers Field with the goal of having initial design drawings by first quarter of 2012 to continue to move the project forward.”

This post originally appeared at Curbed.

