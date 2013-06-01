Here Comes China PMI...

Mamta Badkar
china bicycle factory

Official China PMI for May is out at 9 p.m. ET.

Economists polled by Bloomberg are looking for manufacturing PMI to fall to 50, from 50.6 in April.

The HSBC Flash PMI fell to a seven-month low of 49.6 in May.

A reading below 50 indicates contraction.

