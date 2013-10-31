BUSTED: Chinese Official Caught Posting Hysterically Bad Photoshop Of Him Visiting An Old Woman

Going to pay a visit to the elderly is a nice thing for politicians to do all around the world.

It’s pretty cynical, then, when you’re publishing Photoshopped images of you visiting an old lady.

That’s what happened with the vice-mayor of a city in Eastern China, who posted some photos of such a “visit” on his city’s website.

According to China View, people on the Internet noticed something strange in the images, notably that the woman was ridiculously small in proportions and that in one photo, half a man is simply missing.

So that totally backfired.

Here’s the full explainer.

