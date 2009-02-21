Official Apple Video Of A Touchscreen Tablet

Apple made this concept video back in 1987. It features a “knowedge navigator,” which is a personified search engine wearing a bow-tie, a touch screen on par with any iPhone and table shape.



Blogoscoped, which brought the video to our attention, says it was meant to inspire Apple engineers. Hopefully it still does. The knowledge navigator is just the kind of device Apple needs to build today so it can tap into the booming netbook market.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.