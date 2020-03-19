Officeworks has seen a 'spike' in demand for office supplies as Australians move to work from home

Sharon Masige
Peopl are working from home because of the coronavirus. Image: Getty.
  • Officeworks has seen a “spike” in demand for technology and home office supplies as Australians are encouraged to work from home because of the coronavirus.
  • The most in-demand products include monitors, home printers, computer accessories, cables and standing desks.
  • Aussies are also heading to Officeworks to get sanitation products, as supermarkets face supply shortages.
With the coronavirus outbreak leading some companies to let employees work from home where possible, it’s unsurprising that people have been stocking up on home office supplies.

Shoppers have flocked to Officeworks as a result, buying up technology and home office products as well as its sanitation items.

Computer monitors seemed to be a popular item, with one Officeworks employee reportedly saying, “It’s our toilet paper.”

“We have seen a spike in technology and home office products such as monitors, home printers, computer accessories, cables and sit-stand desks, products that all help our customers work remotely,” Officeworks Acting Managing Director, Michael Howard told Business Insider Australia via email.

“Customers are also responding to an increased focus on hygiene and cleanliness, with strong demand across cleaning and sanitising products.”

And with the question of whether schools will be closing, Howard added education supplies are becoming more popular as parents prepare for their kids being at home.

Officeworks is also working to meet the high demand spurred by remote workers.

One Twitter user reported seeing queues of people getting office supplies at Officeworks.

“We are working closely with our suppliers to source additional product to meet our customers’ needs,” Howard said. “While there have been some stock shortages due to increased demand, we are looking to source alternatives and increase stock levels where possible.”

And Officeworks may not be the only retailer getting an influx of remote workers hunting for supplies. Twitter users also pointed to JB Hi-Fi as a destination.

Business Insider Australia has contacted JB Hi-fi for comment.

