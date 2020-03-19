Officeworks has seen a 'spike' in demand for office supplies as Australians move to work from home

Peopl are working from home because of the coronavirus. Image: Getty.

Officeworks has seen a “spike” in demand for technology and home office supplies as Australians are encouraged to work from home because of the coronavirus.

The most in-demand products include monitors, home printers, computer accessories, cables and standing desks.

Aussies are also heading to Officeworks to get sanitation products, as supermarkets face supply shortages.

With the coronavirus outbreak leading some companies to let employees work from home where possible, it’s unsurprising that people have been stocking up on home office supplies.

Shoppers have flocked to Officeworks as a result, buying up technology and home office products as well as its sanitation items.

Computer monitors seemed to be a popular item, with one Officeworks employee reportedly saying, “It’s our toilet paper.”

Now that everyone is #workingfromhome … behold, my local @Officeworks. Computer monitors have become the new toilet paper. pic.twitter.com/fvlhLM3glA — John Bergin (@theburgerman) March 17, 2020

Just went to two Officeworks stores to buy a new monitor – they’ve sold out (of non super expensive ones). Guy at second one said “It’s our toilet paper.” Said they sold out today after many were ordered to work from home. #coronavirus — Dave Meddows (@davemeddows) March 16, 2020

“We have seen a spike in technology and home office products such as monitors, home printers, computer accessories, cables and sit-stand desks, products that all help our customers work remotely,” Officeworks Acting Managing Director, Michael Howard told Business Insider Australia via email.

“Customers are also responding to an increased focus on hygiene and cleanliness, with strong demand across cleaning and sanitising products.”

And with the question of whether schools will be closing, Howard added education supplies are becoming more popular as parents prepare for their kids being at home.

Officeworks is also working to meet the high demand spurred by remote workers.

One Twitter user reported seeing queues of people getting office supplies at Officeworks.

I bought a new AIO this week. OfficeWorks had queues of people buying small desks, laptops, organisation tools — MaureenShelley (@MaureenShelley) March 19, 2020

“We are working closely with our suppliers to source additional product to meet our customers’ needs,” Howard said. “While there have been some stock shortages due to increased demand, we are looking to source alternatives and increase stock levels where possible.”

And Officeworks may not be the only retailer getting an influx of remote workers hunting for supplies. Twitter users also pointed to JB Hi-Fi as a destination.

I decided to pick up a USB-C Ethernet Adaptor and Ethernet Cable for AVN Stars Streams from JB Hi Fi tonight. Nearly all the Ethernet cables were sold out & I got the last adaptor. I’m guessing more people with laptops working from home now/soon? #COVID19au — AVA ???? SAVAGE (@MissAvaSavage) March 18, 2020

Business Insider Australia has contacted JB Hi-fi for comment.

