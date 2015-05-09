Cops charged in Freddie Grey death say prosecutor was trying to 'quell raging inferno' and needs to be recused

REUTERS/Adrees Latif Baltimore state attorney Marilyn Mosby speaks on recent violence and says there is ‘probable cause to file criminal charges in the Freddie Grey case’ of officers involved in the arrest of the black man who later died of injuries he sustained while in custody in Baltimore, Maryland May 1, 2015.

The six Baltimore officers charged in the death of an unarmed black man named Freddie Grey are trying to have the prosecutor recused, WBAL TV reports.

Citing state attorney Marilyn Mosby’s marriage to city councilman Nick Mosby, a motion filed on behalf of the officers argues that she has a huge conflict of interest.

Nick Mosby represents District 7 in Baltimore, the city that erupted into riots in response to the death of 25-year-old Grey, who sustained a fatal injury in police custody.

Part of the motion tweeted by the Baltimore Sun’s Justin Fenton said “the need to quell the raging inferno of human rage and revulsion within the confines of the 7th District was emergent.”

“Mr. Mosby’s relationship with the State’s Attorney for Baltimore City placed him in a unique position to influence the decision of an elected official who was susceptible to be influenced in choosing to file criminal charges against the defendants,” the defence wrote in the motion.

“It is inconceivable that Mrs. Mosby was not influenced by the challenges presented to her husband as a community leader of neighbourhoods that were literally ‘up in flames,'” the defence continued.

“He clearly had a professional and personal interest in the need to eliminate rioting and destruction of the property in his Council District,” the attorneys wrote. “Likewise, his wife, Marilyn Mosby, had a professional and personal interest in accommodating the needs of her husband — his political future directly affects her personal, professional and political interests.”

This isn’t the first time police have voiced their concerns about Mosby’s involvement in the case. On the same day that Mosby announced criminal charges against the six officers, the Baltimore police union sent her a letter requesting that she step aside due to alleged conflicts of interest.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.