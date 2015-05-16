The Cleveland police officer who shot a 12-year-old boy 6 months ago reportedly still hasn't been questioned

Tony Dejak Demonstrators block Public Square Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2014, in Cleveland, during a protest over the police shooting of Tamir Rice.

The Cleveland police officer who shot an unarmed 12-year-old boy reportedly still hasn’t been interviewed by county investigators.

In November, Tamir Rice was shot near his home two seconds after police exited their vehicle to confront the pre-teen. The incident was caught on video, sparking a national outcry and prompting an investigation by the Cuyahoga Sheriff’s department into the officers involved.

But while the sheriff’s department announced this week that it had almost concluded its investigation, the department still hasn’t spoken with the two officers involved in the shooting, according to Mother Jones. The department has reportedly attempted to interview both officers multiple times to no avail.

According to an anonymous County official who spoke with Mother Jones, the officer who shot Rice, Frank Garmback, the officer who drove the vehicle, isn’t currently under investigation for Rice’s death.

The Cuyahoga county sheriff’s department did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

Rice’s family has expressed dismay at the speed of county investigators and is proceeding with its own civil suit. Earlier in May, Rice’s family held a press conference demanding that investigators quicken their investigation.

“Ask how long will it take for Cleveland to give this family some justice,” Rice’s attorney Walter Madison said, according to WKYC.

“If they can’t give this case the time, the man power, and the effort that it deserves, turn it over to the Federal Bureau of Investigation so something can be done,” Rice’s great-uncle Mike said.

For its part, the city has asked a judge to halt the family’s civil suit until prosecutors decide whether to press criminal charges against the officers, arguing that the civil suit will interfere with the ongoing investigation.

