Officers urged cop to ‘slow down’ before fatally shooting a suspect and 14-year-old girl inside Burlington Coat Factory, bodycam footage shows

The LAPD released body camera footage after a teenage girl was killed in a clothing store when a bullet pierced the wall of her dressing room as officers opened fire on an assault suspect. LAPD via Reuters

An LAPD officer is on leave after a shooting inside Burlington Coat Factory that left a 14-year-old girl dead.

Police say the officer fired three shots at 24-year-old Daniel Elena-Lopez, also striking the girl.

Body-camera footage shows officers tell the cop who shot Elena-Lopez to “slow down” before he opened fire.

Los Angeles Police Department officers urged a colleague who shot and killed a suspect and a teen bystander inside a Burlington Coat Factory to “slow down” multiple times, body camera footage released by the department on Monday shows.

The department confirmed to USA Today that the officer who shot and killed Daniel Elena-Lopez, 24, and Valentina Orellana-Peralta, 14, is on administrative leave.

The officers had responded to reports of a man attacking shoppers with a bike lock at the Burlington Coat Factory in North Hollywood on December 23. Police also released 911 calls on Monday that show an employee saying that Elena-Lopez was “breaking things” around the store, and another employee telling the operator that a “hostile customer” was “going crazy.”

Officer Drake Mason previously told Insider that Elena-Lopez was “in the process of assaulting another person” when police arrived. Body camera footage shows that as the officer who shot Elena-Lopez approached the suspect with a rifle, multiple colleagues yelled for the officer to “slow down.”

The officer can be seen holding a rifle and walking to the front of a group of three other officers who have their weapons drawn. “Hey, slow down, slow down, let me take the point with the rifle,” the officer says in the footage.

After getting in front of the group, the officer with the rifle says, “he’s hitting her on the right-hand side,” and runs ahead toward a woman who is bleeding on the ground. Body camera footage from the three other officers shows them yelling for the officer with the rifle to “slow down” and “slow it down partner.”

“Slow it down,” one yells.

“She’s bleeding,” the officer with the rifle responds.

“Slow it down Jones,” another says before the officer with the rifle is shown firing three shots at a man who falls to the ground and waves his arms.

The Los Angeles Police Department released body-camera footage of a shooting that occurred on December 23 at a Burlington Coat Factory in North Hollywood. LAPD

Police have said that they believe Orellana-Peralta was also struck during this time. Captain Stacy Spell said that Orellana-Peralta was “struck by a round which skipped off the floor and entered the dressing room wall.”

The LAPD did not immediately respond Tuesday to Insider’s request for comment. The department has not released the name of the officer who shot Elena-Lopez and Orellana-Peralta.

In a statement on Thursday, Chief Michel Moore said he was “profoundly sorry for the loss of this young girl’s life.”