An intelligence officer who was asked to give testimony in the mysterious murder of Argentine prosecutor Alberto Nisman has vanished, according to Bloomberg.

Antonio Stiuso, the officer, had helped Nisman in his investigation into a decades-old terrorist attack in which 85 people died. Nisman was about to present his findings to the Argentine legislature when he was found dead, shot to the head in his apartment.

Stiuso was instrumental in helping Nisman come to his shocking determination — that the Argentine government had covered up covered up Iran’s involvement in the bombing of Amia, a Jewish center in Buenos Aires, in order to secure an energy-for-food deal with the country.

Argentine President Cristina Fernandez said Stiuso had given Nisman false information. HootSuite

After Nisman’s death Stiuso was called in to give testimony. However he hasn’t been found at three of his registered addresses.

The government has said merely that they want Stiuso to be found.

All of this said, shortly after Nisman’s death the government came up with its own understanding of what happened to Amia. After Nisman’s death, President Fernandez made her first appearance in almost a month. There she related what happened to Nisman to threats against her own life, and blamed the bombing on rogue agents in the intelligence agency.

So she’s decided to disband that agency.

Problem solved?

