This 73-year-old man had never gotten a ticket -- until he was pulled over and allegedly tried to snort coke in front of the officer

This 73-year-old man was pulled over in Seattle for not having his headlights on. He had never gotten as much as a ticket before, and was about to get away with just a warning.

However, as Seattle police officer Nic Abts-Olsen walked over to his window, the man allegedly attempted to snort cocaine. Startled, he spilled the substance all over himself.

Abts-Olsen was more stunned than anything.

“Are you kidding?” the cop said, according to a Seattle Police Department release. “You’re about to snort coke on the side of the road?”

The man was arrested for narcotics possession, according to the department.

Story by Allan Smith and editing by Ben Nigh

