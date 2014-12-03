Go Inside The Gorgeous Offices Of Jessica Alba's Billion-Dollar Nappy Company

The Honest Company is a Los Angeles-based startup that makes household products with a conscience.

Founded by actress Jessica Alba, ShoeDazzle founder Brian Lee, and friends Christopher Gavigan and Sean Kane in 2011, the company focuses on creating baby and household goods that use only non-toxic, environmentally-friendly ingredients.

Earlier this year, the Honest Company announced it had raised $US70 million in Series C funding at a nearly $US1 billion valuation. There’s also reportedly an IPO in the works.

We recently stopped by the startup’s office to get a feel for its culture. We couldn’t help but agree with our guide that the space looked just like a Pinterest page that had come to life.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.