TOUR: The Office Where Programmers Are Treated Like Rock Stars

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider
Fog Creek is a software developer by and for software developers.The company was founded in 2000 by Joel Spolsky and Michael Pryor who were finding it impossible to find a good place for computer engineers to work. They loved what they did but they couldn’t find a place that treated them with love. So they created one.
The company focuses on software solutions for programmers and engineers. FogBugz, one of their flagship products, is a computer program that helps computer engineers and programmers collaborate on projects and track bugs.
Their other programs are also aimed at providing programming solutions and increasing effective collaboration on projects.
To do this they need good developers. To attract developers, they asked themselves: “What if programmers were treated like rock stars?”
The Fog Creek office answers that question. With individual spaces for its programmers, catered company lunches every day, and a relaxed, fun office environment, it is the kind of place anyone would enjoy.
And so is Allison Schwartz who sits at the entrance desk. Originally from Texas, she has been in New York for five years, two of which she has spent at Fog Creek.
On her desk she has this old photo of her grandmother. The dodo is the logo for Kiln, one of Fog Creek's most popular programs.
One of the keys to fueling great engineers is strong coffee. This fancy espresso machine can give Starbucks a run for its money and each employee needs to be trained to use it by non other than Joel Spolsky, Fog Creek CEO and Co-founder.
Ben McCormack is on the Support Team, he moved to New York from Atlanta one year ago to join Fog Creek.
It used to belong to the office, but Adam Wishneusky, also on the Support Team, snagged it for himself.
Part of the reason they do this is to bring everyone together to socialize and get to know each other.
The lunch is shared between Fog Creek and their sister company Stack Exchange (their office is one floor up).
After lunch it is back to work. Bradford Ley is a System Administrator and makes sure the engineers at Fog Creek have all the space and speed they need to do their work.
It belongs to Dane Bertram a developer working on FogBugz. The blue yellow chain was for Leap Year Day, an idea he picked up from the show 30 Rock
A funny comic strip on the wall. Appropriate for a programming company, especially one that develops bug tracking software.
Benjamin Pollack (seated) and Kevin Gessner (standing) both started as interns themselves but now are full time developers.
