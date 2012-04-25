TOUR: The Office Where Programmers Are Treated Like Rock Stars

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

Fog Creek is a software developer by and for software developers.The company was founded in 2000 by Joel Spolsky and Michael Pryor who were finding it impossible to find a good place for computer engineers to work. They loved what they did but they couldn’t find a place that treated them with love. So they created one.



The company focuses on software solutions for programmers and engineers. FogBugz, one of their flagship products, is a computer program that helps computer engineers and programmers collaborate on projects and track bugs.

Their other programs are also aimed at providing programming solutions and increasing effective collaboration on projects.

To do this they need good developers. To attract developers, they asked themselves: “What if programmers were treated like rock stars?”

The Fog Creek office answers that question. With individual spaces for its programmers, catered company lunches every day, and a relaxed, fun office environment, it is the kind of place anyone would enjoy.

