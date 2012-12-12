Step Inside The Building Where McDonald's Runs Its Global Empire

Photo: Kim Bhasin / Business Insider
We visited McDonald’s global headquarters in Oak Brook, Il., to see how the fast food behemoth handles its business.The huge campus includes office buildings, a Hyatt hotel, and Hamburger University.
The main office building, called the C.O.B. — for Campus Office Building — is the mothership of McDonald’s.
Disclosure: McDonald’s provided travel and accommodations for the trip.
The building is broken up in big sections of cubicles. The office was pretty quiet while we were there.
The carpeting is done in squares so that when there's a spill, they can just remove the affected square without having to tear everything up.
The conference rooms are named after important people in McDonald's history. This one's the Fred Room — for former CEO Fred Turner.
A series of kitchens and the campus cafeteria are all located on one side of the office building, on Big Mac Blvd.
Walking around the complex, you're quick to notice that the place is designed to let in a lot of natural light.
Drink stations are found throughout the building, complete with fountain drinks. They're Coca-Cola brands, of course.
We headed over to where the communications folks sit. Halloween was in full swing and they had some decorations up.
There's Margaret Bode, a manager for McDonald's Global External Communications, with one of those drinks on her desk.
Some employees are more enthusiastic about showcasing their affinity for the McDonald's brand than others. Look at all this McDonald's gear in Lizzie Roscoe's workspace!
They have a quaint little patio for workers to hang out and get some fresh air when the weather's nice.
