Step Inside The Building Where McDonald's Runs Its Global Empire

Photo: Kim Bhasin / Business Insider

We visited McDonald’s global headquarters in Oak Brook, Il., to see how the fast food behemoth handles its business.The huge campus includes office buildings, a Hyatt hotel, and Hamburger University.



The main office building, called the C.O.B. — for Campus Office Building — is the mothership of McDonald’s.

Disclosure: McDonald’s provided travel and accommodations for the trip.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.