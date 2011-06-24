BACKSTAGE PASS: Check Out Lot18, The Startup That Generated Millions Of Dollars In Just 6 Months

There are a lot of flash sale startups, but Lot18 is quickly rising to the top of the stack.



In just six months, it generated millions in monthly revenue. It has more than 200,000 users and that number is growing by 1,000 users per day.

Lot18’s ability to scale quickly attracted investors too; it raised a $10 million Series B round last month.

How are they doing it?

We ducked behind the scenes to see the startup in action.

