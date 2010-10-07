Office Tour: Inside Hugh Hendry's Hedge Fund, Eclectica

An office tour of Hugh Hendry’s Eclectica that we missed when BBC ran it a few months ago just resurfaced on Paul Kedrosky’s blog.



Check it out below. You get to see the “trading floor” and his office. He uses maps as wall art.

The Eclectica offices are surprisingly scrappy and actually look a lot like what Business Insider’s would look like if we all used more screens.



