OFFICE TOUR: ABC News' NYC Headquarters Is Full Of History

See where Diane Sawyer briefs her staff before going on-air.

Ever wonder what Diane Sawyer‘s office looks like? What Charles Gibson eats for lunch?In a recent instalment of Mediabistro’s “Cubes”—a web video series that goes behind-the-scenes of office environments—”ABC World News” weekend anchor David Muir gives viewers an inside tour of the famed ABC building.



The property, located on Manhattan’s upper west side, is also home to “Live! with Kelly,” and local New York station WABC.

Forget HBO’s fictitious “Newsroom,” see where Diane Sawyer, along with her countless Emmy statues, call home during the workday.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.