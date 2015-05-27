A Chinese gaming company spent nearly $100 million to make its HQ look just like the Enterprise from 'Star Trek'

“Star Trek” has some crazy fans all over the world, but the headquarters of Chinese game development company NetDragon Websoft take that devotion to a whole new level.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the company invested roughly 600 million yuan (or $US97 million) to construct an 853-foot-long building that looks just like the USS Enterprise from “Star Trek.”

Video taken by a drone shows just how similar the building, located in the southeastern Chinese city of Changle, looks to the legendary starship.

NetDragon’s founder, Liu Dejian, is apparently a huge “Star Trek” fan. Dejian is also on the board for Chinese web company Baidu and graduated from the University of Kansas.

Before construction began in 2010, the company reached out to CBS for rights to model the building after the USS Enterprise NCC-1701-E.

“That was their first time dealing with issue like this and at first they thought that it was a joke,” a spokesperson told the WSJ.

Construction was completed in May 2014.

You can check out more footage of the building here.

