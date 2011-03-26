WATCH: "The Office" Finally Reveals Why Michael Scott Is Leaving

Last night, the employees of Dunder Mifflin Scranton found out what we’ve known for months: Michael Scott (Steve Carell) is leaving.



Now, we finally know why: Carell’s character, who proposed to girlfriend Holly (Amy Ryan) in the episode, will follow her to Colorado to be with her ailing father.

The video below captures the rest of the characters’ bittersweet reaction — which probably didn’t require a lot of acting from anybody.

Rainn Wilson, who plays Dwight on the show, said that when the cast recently shot Carell’s last episode, “there wasn’t a dry eye in the house.”

And speaking of emotional scenes: thanks to NBC for not marring the proposal moment with one of the ubiquitous “Hop” or “The Voice” ads that invaded their comedy block last night, sometimes covering as much as one-third of the screen.

One ad we did enjoy? The promo teasing Will Ferrell‘s arc on the show, which begins in April.

Ferrell will play an interim manager while Dunder Mifflin searches for Michael’s permanent replacement (here are the actors we suggested for the part).

Video below (click to the 17-minute mark).



