WATCH: "The Office" Gives Steve Carell A "Rent"-Inspired Farewell Tribute

The tears in the eyes of the actors on “The Office” last night didn’t seem faked.



Steve Carell‘s second-to-last-episode concluded with a moment that any “Office” fan would recognise as a dream come true for Michael Scott:

His employees serenaded him with a take on “Rent” theme “Seasons of Love” (with Will Ferrell, who plays interim manager Deangelo Vickers, on backup vocals).

The typically unsentimental “Office” writers have brought out their schmaltzy tendencies — and they’re working. If last night’s show was that touching, we’re going to need tissues for next week’s final Carell farewell.

But after our melancholy cleared, we wondered: will the transition to a Carell-free show be as smooth as everyone has maintained?

“The Office” has, arguably, the most talented and most disciplined writing and producing staff on television — and heretofore, we’ve just sort of trusted that they’ll figure it out.

But it suddenly seems clear how challenging it’s going to be.

It’s not just about figuring out what to do with traditions Carell’s character invented, like last night’s Dundie Awards — after all, though they’re “a tradition,” it was only the second episode about them ever.

It’s about figuring out how to drive storylines, so many of which were born out of Michael Scott’s hairbrained methods on running an office, when those hairbrained methods have been scrubbed away.

We think Michael Scott himself put it best — but we won’t spoil the last moments of the clip for you.

Video below.





