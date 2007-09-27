Office Space Your Startup Won't Be Renting

Credit crunch? Economic slowdown? Not in Manhattan real estate, reports the NY Observer, who checks in on asking rents at some of the city’s prime midtown towers. $100 per square foot is now “a given”, says John Koblin. But landlords that really want to set themselves apart from the herd ask for much, much more:



• 40 West 57th Street: $125 to $140 psf

• One Bryant Park: $115 psf earlier in 2007, now asking $185 psf

• 9 West 57th: $200 to $225 psf.

