Napping pods may be be the norm for Google offices, but “restoration rooms” are being included in plenty of new workspaces. However, taking a snooze during the work day remains controversial. Should it be allowed? Dr. Ron Friedman, author of “The Best Place To Work” tells us his thoughts .

Produced by Justin Gmoser



Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.