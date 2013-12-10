25 Awesome Gifts Under $US25 For Your Office Secret Santa Pool

The annual office Secret Santa game can be a major source of holiday stress.

And there’s good reason: You need to stay in the price limit, find something a coworker (and possible stranger) will actually like, and hope you don’t have to pretend to like whatever you receive.

Even worse, maybe this year you drew your boss’ name.

Well, fear not. These 25 Secret Santa-appropriate office gifts are not only all under $US25, but there’s something for every type of coworker — from the kid-at-heart to the CrossFit fanatic.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.