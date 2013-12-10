25 Awesome Gifts Under $US25 For Your Office Secret Santa Pool

The annual office Secret Santa game can be a major source of holiday stress.
And there’s good reason: You need to stay in the price limit, find something a coworker (and possible stranger) will actually like, and hope you don’t have to pretend to like whatever you receive.
Even worse, maybe this year you drew your boss’ name.
Well, fear not. These 25 Secret Santa-appropriate office gifts are not only all under $US25, but there’s something for every type of coworker — from the kid-at-heart to the CrossFit fanatic.
For the work friend who's also a music lover, pick up this three-way earphone splitter. It's great for watching movies with a buddy on a long flight, or sharing a favourite album.
If your coworker can't get enough tea, get her this playful ManaTea Infuser (get it?). Put your loose leaf tea inside and take out the infuser when the tea has been steeped.
With the weather getting colder, any coworker will appreciate these touchscreen gloves. They're warm, convenient, and come in five different colours.
These organic simple syrups from Royal Rose make the most delicious cocktails or simply take lemonade to the next level. They have seven flavours that will impress your cocktail-savvy work bud.
For the office mate who always forgets his pen, buy one of these statement pens with phrases like 'Genius' or 'Do It Later.' They're colourful and hard to lose.
For the work buddy who you also spend time with outside the office, raid his or her Instagram feed and order some cool magnets of the two of you or your adventures around town.
Sustainability is important, so get your Secret Santa a clever Mason Jar-shaped water bottle. The to-go cup has a twist-off lid, straw, and handle for easy portability. It's even dishwasher safe.
It's never a bad idea to have hand lotion at one's desk. This one is rich, but non-greasy so it won't get all over your coworker's keyboard, and is fragrance- and alcohol-free.
If your office mate is a design lover, surprise her with the MoMA store's perpetual cube calendar. It'll keep her organised and look nice on the desk, too.
Don't let a whiskey lover sip watered-down liquor. Instead, order these odorless and tasteless SPARQ whiskey stones that will keep their beverage cold.
Your well-groomed male coworker will dig Harry's Truman Shave Set. It comes with a razor, three blades, and a bottle of Harry's special shaving cream.
This is a cool stocking stuffer for anyone with a minor interest in psychology. The Ink Blot Kit comes with 12 inkblots and a full personality profile for each one. (BONUS: The blots make colourful art once you're bored with the kit.)
For the kid-at-heart in your office, get him or her these silly and soft animal slipper socks. The fox socks are our favourite, but there's also a bear, cat, and fish version, too.
This may seem like a weird gift, but people go nuts over these Kikkerland Head Massagers. They're cheap, and make your scalp feel amazing -- get one for your stressed-out coworker.
Have you ever had to plant-sit for your coworker? Get your green-thumbed friend a Recycle A Bottle Nanny Stake, which can water the plants on her next vacation.
For the classy man in the office, pick up a copy of 'How to Live Like a Gentleman: Lessons in Life, Manners, and Style.' It offers guidance on traditions and etiquette for the 21st century.
For anyone with nosy roommates, children, or who just like to keep the air out of wine, get them the wine lock. When you spin the thumbwheels the seal expands, making it impossible for anyone to remove without the combination.
For the coworker with a coffee addiction, buy a travel mug so he can stay caffeinated on the go -- the bigger the to-go cup, the better.
If your Secret Santa is the office sweet tooth, buy him or her a Williams-Sonoma Cookie Mix set. It makes baking a dozen cookies super easy -- all that's left to do is add butter and eggs.
For the eco-savvy person at the workplace, purchase a big 32-ounce bottle of Dr. Bronner's soap. It's highly concentrated so it lasts forever, and can be used as body wash, laundry detergent, shampoo, and so much more.
For the coworker who's always planning her next vacation, buy this unique Scratch Map of the World. As she checks countries off her bucket list, she can scratch them off the map, revealing bright colours beneath.
It's annoying to argue over whose golf ball is whose. If you and your coworker often find yourselves in this squabble, pick up this golf ball personalizer, which imprints up to three initials.
For your lunchtime companion, get this highly convenient lunch container. It comes with a lockable clear lid with dipping well, sauce container for salad dressing, fork, and a removable food compartment.
Whether your coworker is a frequent adventurer or just needs some help being more prepared, this 10-in-1 tool is perfect. It has a knife, pliers, compass, LED light, corkscrew, bottle opener, and more.
Have a friend who's been dying to try CrossFit? Or maybe you're a huge fan and want them to go with you? Buy him a preliminary drop-in class to see if he loves the high-intensity workout.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.