25 Awesome Gifts Under $US25 For Your Office Secret Santa Pool

Megan Willett

The annual office Secret Santa game can be a major source of holiday stress.

And there’s good reason: You need to stay in the price limit, find something a coworker (and possible stranger) will actually like, and hope you don’t have to pretend to like whatever you receive.

Even worse, maybe this year you drew your boss’ name.

Well, fear not. These 25 Secret Santa-appropriate office gifts are not only all under $US25, but there’s something for every type of coworker — from the kid-at-heart to the CrossFit fanatic.

For the work friend who's also a music lover, pick up this three-way earphone splitter. It's great for watching movies with a buddy on a long flight, or sharing a favourite album.

Buy it here for $US10

If your coworker can't get enough tea, get her this playful ManaTea Infuser (get it?). Put your loose leaf tea inside and take out the infuser when the tea has been steeped.

Buy it here for $US10

With the weather getting colder, any coworker will appreciate these touchscreen gloves. They're warm, convenient, and come in five different colours.

Buy them here for $US14

These organic simple syrups from Royal Rose make the most delicious cocktails or simply take lemonade to the next level. They have seven flavours that will impress your cocktail-savvy work bud.

Buy a bottle here for $US11

For the office mate who always forgets his pen, buy one of these statement pens with phrases like 'Genius' or 'Do It Later.' They're colourful and hard to lose.

Buy them here for $US14 a piece

For the work buddy who you also spend time with outside the office, raid his or her Instagram feed and order some cool magnets of the two of you or your adventures around town.

Order a sheet of 9 here for $US15

Sustainability is important, so get your Secret Santa a clever Mason Jar-shaped water bottle. The to-go cup has a twist-off lid, straw, and handle for easy portability. It's even dishwasher safe.

Buy it here for $US14

It's never a bad idea to have hand lotion at one's desk. This one is rich, but non-greasy so it won't get all over your coworker's keyboard, and is fragrance- and alcohol-free.

Buy it here for $US15

If your office mate is a design lover, surprise her with the MoMA store's perpetual cube calendar. It'll keep her organised and look nice on the desk, too.

Buy it here for $US15

Don't let a whiskey lover sip watered-down liquor. Instead, order these odorless and tasteless SPARQ whiskey stones that will keep their beverage cold.

Order a set of 9 through Amazon for $US11

Your well-groomed male coworker will dig Harry's Truman Shave Set. It comes with a razor, three blades, and a bottle of Harry's special shaving cream.

Buy it here for $US15

This is a cool stocking stuffer for anyone with a minor interest in psychology. The Ink Blot Kit comes with 12 inkblots and a full personality profile for each one. (BONUS: The blots make colourful art once you're bored with the kit.)

Buy it here for $US15

For the kid-at-heart in your office, get him or her these silly and soft animal slipper socks. The fox socks are our favourite, but there's also a bear, cat, and fish version, too.

Buy them here for $US16

This may seem like a weird gift, but people go nuts over these Kikkerland Head Massagers. They're cheap, and make your scalp feel amazing -- get one for your stressed-out coworker.

Buy it here for $US6

Have you ever had to plant-sit for your coworker? Get your green-thumbed friend a Recycle A Bottle Nanny Stake, which can water the plants on her next vacation.

Buy a set of four here for $US17

For the classy man in the office, pick up a copy of 'How to Live Like a Gentleman: Lessons in Life, Manners, and Style.' It offers guidance on traditions and etiquette for the 21st century.

Buy it here for $US17

For anyone with nosy roommates, children, or who just like to keep the air out of wine, get them the wine lock. When you spin the thumbwheels the seal expands, making it impossible for anyone to remove without the combination.

Buy it here for $US18

For the coworker with a coffee addiction, buy a travel mug so he can stay caffeinated on the go -- the bigger the to-go cup, the better.

Left: Buy it here for $US13, Right: Buy it here for $US16.50

If your Secret Santa is the office sweet tooth, buy him or her a Williams-Sonoma Cookie Mix set. It makes baking a dozen cookies super easy -- all that's left to do is add butter and eggs.

Buy it here for $US19

For the eco-savvy person at the workplace, purchase a big 32-ounce bottle of Dr. Bronner's soap. It's highly concentrated so it lasts forever, and can be used as body wash, laundry detergent, shampoo, and so much more.

Buy it here for $US20

For the coworker who's always planning her next vacation, buy this unique Scratch Map of the World. As she checks countries off her bucket list, she can scratch them off the map, revealing bright colours beneath.

Buy it here for $US22

It's annoying to argue over whose golf ball is whose. If you and your coworker often find yourselves in this squabble, pick up this golf ball personalizer, which imprints up to three initials.

Buy it here for $US22

For your lunchtime companion, get this highly convenient lunch container. It comes with a lockable clear lid with dipping well, sauce container for salad dressing, fork, and a removable food compartment.

Buy it here for $US22

Whether your coworker is a frequent adventurer or just needs some help being more prepared, this 10-in-1 tool is perfect. It has a knife, pliers, compass, LED light, corkscrew, bottle opener, and more.

Buy it here for $US25

Have a friend who's been dying to try CrossFit? Or maybe you're a huge fan and want them to go with you? Buy him a preliminary drop-in class to see if he loves the high-intensity workout.

Drop-in classes are $US25, click here to find out more info

