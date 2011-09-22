SURVEY RESULTS: Our Readers Share Their Crazy Stories Of Office Romance

'Story one: Dated someone in a tiny office. Terrible idea. Really painful. Vowed never to repeat. Seven years later, bigger office: Broke my rule. Married her. Very glad I did.'

'I met my wife at work, helped get her a job, was her mentor, and we married after our bosses fired one of us. The other quit, and we worked at two other offices together before the economy tanked. We're still happily married and planning for kids. Best decision I ever made.'

'Been dating for 1 year. Best relationship in my life.'

'I met my husband at work 11 years ago in a direct marketing company. We were both order processors and ending up becoming account directors --- sometimes working together on projects. Two beautiful children later, while we do not work together any longer (he was laid off in a hostile company takeover -- I wasn't).'

'Dated my coworker; happily married for 11 years now. All is good.'

'I married a woman that I met at work 22 years ago.'

'I dated her. I married her. We have since moved on to jobs with separate organisations.'