Office Rents Are Weak In Supposedly Booming China

CB Richard Ellis has come out with a new look at commercial rental prices in China, and despite a boom (or bubble) in prices and construction, it looks like tenants aren’t playing along with higher prices. Perhaps there’s somethign to Hugh Hendry’s argument that all those office buildings are empty.



For example, here’s the index for prime office space, which continues to slide (marginally) in September.

And here’s prime retail space, which is also not going anywhere.

CBRE China Property Tracker Index



