This office posted a funny set of Pokémon Go rules for its employees

Some people are so into Pokémon GO that they’re bringing it into their workplaces — so it’s natural that employers might want to lay down some rules.

But this set of Pokémon GO rules from Mexican design firm Gallo Design might not be what you’d expect.

The list, which has gained traction on Reddit, sets out a bunch of funny rules for employees to follow, like everyone being on Team Mystic, and a general duty to reclaim the Gallo Gym if it gets taken (at lunch, of course).

Here is the whole list, posted by Reddit user

ziggrrauglurr:

