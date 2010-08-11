Check Out These Jaw Dropping Photos Of A San Francisco Hedge Fund Office

The closest thing to a chair in the whole office.

Photo: Rottet Studio

Thanks to a tipster for alerting us to these stunning pictures of the Artis Capital Management Office in San Francisco. The Cali-based hedge fund where Stuart Peterson’s people do their thing is amazing and screams “Welcome to San Francisco.”



The first thing we noticed is that apparently no one sits on a chair. Next: the art collection is stellar; the views are amazing, there’s a gym, a steam room, and most curiously: maybe a massage table (slide 8).

Massage table or not, there are plenty of uber-chic nooks for Artis employees to figure out their next tech venture target.

Welcome to San Francisco! Note the wide open spaces, sky lights. Hanging in the Artis foyer: a painting of the colour white. Also in the foyer: ocean-blue tinted windows, mod chairs, and a nonfunctional coffee table. Here's where the magic happens at Artis. The trading floor. Right now, traders at Artis are probably sitting on a ball chair, pumping iron, and making millions. Nice. A couple of offices pre-move in. Looks like if you graduate to an office, you win a chair. There is incredible art at Artis. That t-shirt (?) chair looks very comfortable. Think the Artis folks are allowed to sit in it? One of Artis' conference rooms has hidden compartments for their ball-chairs. And there's a gym. Everyone at Artis must be incredibly fit. The table on the left could be for post trading day massages, but because there's no face hole, we can't be sure. It could be for meditation or relaxing, too. In the kitchen: Risky Business, a Roedelius album (Lustwandel is the sixth solo album by German keyboardist Hans-Joachim Roedelius), and the trippy album, The Zodiac: Cosmic Sounds, a collaborative concept album on the theme of the signs of the Zodiac. It was released in 1967. The second conference room at Artis. The fund has everything, so why not two conference rooms to choose from based on seating options: Chairs or balls? Compare Artis' office with this New York-based hedge fund office, run by 20-something year olds.

It's quite the juxtaposition >>>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.