Why People Get More Drunk At Office Parties

Photo: By sharynmorrow on Flickr

Drinking at the office doesn’t affect us the same way as drinking at a bar, according to a recent study from the University of Birmingham (via Daily Mail).A study headed up by psychology professor Dr. Suzanne Higgs found that drinking in places that aren’t traditionally associated with alcohol makes us significantly less able to to control our behaviour.



Also, the researchers found that we may more easily lose control when drinking with less familiar people. We’re used to drinking with friends, but when you throw in less familiar work colleagues, we don’t have the same tolerance.

In the study, subjects were asked to carry out tasks on computers in different environments, and were given similar tasting sweet drinks — some alcoholic, some not. While in the environment normally associated with alcohol, those drinking alcohol exhibited a higher tolerance to the disinhibitory effects.

Do you feel you or your co-workers get more wild and drunk at office parties than in a bar setting? Let us know below.

DON’T MISS: How To recognise And Avoid Office Jerks >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.