14 Survival Tips For The Office Holiday Party

REUTERS/Lucas Jackson Don’t wind up like these guys.

The company holiday party presents an interesting challenge for people who want to let loose and enjoy the company of their coworkers without damaging their reputation.

Here are 14 tips to make sure your office holiday party is an unmitigated success.

This post is an updated version of a story originally written by Vivian Giang.

Ask about the dress code ahead of time. You need to find out what the dress code is and stick to it, career coach Barbara Pachter tells Business Insider. Pachter, the author of 'The Essentials of Business Etiquette,' says you don't want people talking about what you wore the day or night after the party. Whatever you wear, remember that it's still a business event. Aside from the company's dress code, don't forget that behaviour and harassment policies still apply -- even if the party is off-site. Know your drinking limit. You need to prepare yourself ahead of time by setting guidelines, whether that's one or two drinks max. Pachter advises you order a drink you don't love, so that you can nurse it throughout the night. Don't dance romantically with another employee. This will definitely spark office rumours. 'If you are dating someone at the company and still keeping it a secret, this is not the time to start dancing romantically, because then everyone will know,' says Pachter. It's also not the time to try to make a move on a coworker you've been crushing on, or to start trying to woo an employee you're meeting for the first time. 'Don't embarrass somebody by going up to them and asking them to dance unless you're sure they will say yes,' Pachter says. Don't be the last one to leave the party. It might be a festive event, but don't make a name for yourself as the company's party animal. Also, try to stop drinking an hour before you leave, says Wasserman. If you become too intoxicated, find a cab immediately.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.