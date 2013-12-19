12 Survival Tips For The Office Holiday Party

Now at the peak of the holiday party season, most companies are gathering to celebrate the end of a hardworking year.

“People like to work with people they know, so take this opportunity to let down your hair a little,” Helene Wasserman, an attorney for Littler, an international firm focused exclusively on labour and employment laws, tells Business Insider.

But whatever you do, don’t treat your colleagues like they’re your college buddies.

According to Wasserman, it’s not uncommon to get harassment claims around the holiday season. She blames it on the alcohol.

“The best way to survive is to remember that you’re still at work and the rules still apply,” Wasserman says. “If you’re talking to your boss and a drink is in your hand, he’s still your boss.”

We compiled some tips to help you survive your office party — and still manage to keep your job.

