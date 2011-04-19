One Third Of Your Co-Workers Are Grumpy For This Reason

Most office chairs are less than ideal, and they could be the reason many employees are irritable.A February Staples survey found that 86% of workers aren’t comfortable in their seats, and nearly half (41%) say their chairs cause them physical pain (via AOL). 

They’re so disgruntled with their seats, they say it effects their mood and productivity. 

Staples found:

  • One in three people said they’d be more pleasant to work with if they had ergonomic chairs
  • Half said they’d be more productive too
  • 35% said ergonomic chairs would lower their work-related stress

Maybe employees should just stop sitting so much. It does kill them, after all.

