Office For Windows 10 Is Going To Have A Ton Of 'Touch' Functionality Built In -- Here Are The Coolest Tricks

One of the most anticipated features of the new Office for Windows 10 is its touch-friendly functionalities.

Microsoft has added touch features in the new versions of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, and Outlook. These new apps will be pre-installed in all phones and tablets running Windows 10.

On Thursday, Microsoft shared a video by Office Mechanics, where Ben Walters, Senior Product Manager of Office 365, gives a sneak peek at how these touch features exactly work on the new Office for Windows 10. Here are some of the coolest features.

You can select cells on Excel with a touch of your finger.

You can also resize cells or move things around with your finger.

You can convert data into graphs by simply clicking on Insert -> recommended, which will give you a list of charts to use.

On Word, you can read, add, and edit comments by simply clicking on the chat box next to the text.

There’s an “Insights” option where you can highlight a word and get all relevant information from the web.

The “Help” tab on the top right is also easy to use. For example, if you search for “header” and click on it, it directly runs the “header” function right on the document.

On PowerPoint, you can use a stylus pen to annotate slides.

You can just touch the screen to select objects within a slide. The menu appears right next to the object, so you can easily copy and paste objects.

Here’s the full walk-through video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.