Office Depot is telling workers not to cross their arms or 'frown' at unmasked shoppers in leaked memo advising them how to avoid violent confrontations

Office Depot announced this week that it would require all customers to wear masks in its stores, effective as of Monday.

Office Depot Inc. which includes, Office Max and Office Depot stores, also distributed guidelines via a memo to employees regarding how to deal with customers who do not follow the mask requirement.

Office Depot advised workers not to cross their arms or ‘frown’ at shoppers and outlined how to avoid an aggressive confrontation.

Retail workers in chains like Costco, Kroger, and Waffle House have been subject to confrontations with customers regarding the implementation of mask-related policies.

Office Depot did not return Business Insider’s request for comment.

Office Depot Inc. which includes, Office Max and Office Depot stores, is the latest among a growing list of major retailers to announce a policy regarding wearing masks in all of its stores, joining chains like Starbucks, Walmart, and Costco. Many of these retailers are grappling with how to enforce mask policies while keeping employees safe.

In a memo to employees, which was viewed by Business Insider, Office Depot outlined how to avoid aggressive confrontations with shoppers who are not wearing masks.



“Together, we can prevent workplace violence related to COVID-19 face coverings and social distancing,” reads the memo, which outlines a variety of steps for safely interacting with unmasked customers.

The memo urges employees to remain calm and not to cross their arms or “frown” at unmasked shoppers. In the event that a customer becomes physically or verbally aggressive, the memo advises workers to walk away.

In general, the prevalence of policies requiring shoppers to wear masks has highlighted a divide between mask supporters and opponents. In some cases, retail workers have been subject to confrontations with customers regarding the implementation of the policy. More than once, these occurrences have turned violent.

Walmart implemented its own mask policy after an incident last week in which a Louisiana customer, apparently enraged with being told to wear a mask, hit a police officer with his car. A Family Dollar security guard was shot and killed in May after he informed a shopper she had to wear a mask.

According to a recent survey by The Harris Poll, 76% of Americans support businesses enforcing their own mask policies. Still, anti-mask sentiment is strong.

“At Office Depot, the well-being of our customers and employees is always a priority,” the retailer said in a statement on its website regarding the new mask policy. “We thank you for your patience and understanding as we all work together to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities.”

Office Depot did not return Business Insider’s request for comment.



If you’re a retail worker working during the COVID-19 outbreak with a story to share, email [email protected]



