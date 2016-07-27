An all-star comedy cast throws an insane party in the 'Office Christmas Party' trailer

Yeah, we know it’s the middle of summer, but it’s time to show you the mother of all holiday parties that’s coming to theatres December 9.

“Office Christmas Party” has wrangled an all-star cast that includes Jason Bateman, T.J. Miller, Jennifer Aniston, Olivia Munn, Kate McKinnon, Courtney B. Vance, and Rob Corddry (to name a few), for this comedy that looks to pull out all the stops of everything you could think of at an office party (if human resources didn’t exist).

Watch the trailer below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.