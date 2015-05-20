Microsoft will soon de-clutter your inbox and bring new Office apps to Android

Reuters/Robert Galbraith Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella speaks at a Microsoft event in San Francisco, California March 27, 2014.

The Microsoft Office team will soon turn on a new feature for email called “Clutter.”

Similar to Google’s Priority Inbox, Clutter tries to figure out which emails you really need and sweep the rest out of view.

It was introduced last fall as an option but in June, Microsoft will turn it on by default, the company explained in a blog post.

Enterprises will be offered a bunch of controls over the features and individuals will be told when Clutter is sifting through your email. Users will have the option to turn it off, too.

But they may love it. Microsoft says that since it first introduced the option in the fall, Clutter is now “moving over one million emails per day and saves users 82 minutes per month on average.”

We expect to see Microsoft turn on more new features by default, as it works to re-invent productivity and show off the smart, machine-learning stuff it is inventing.

Clutter looks like this:

A peek at new Android Office apps

The Office team also unveiled new preview versions of its touch-friend Office apps for Android smartphones. In January, the team delivered an updated version of Office apps for Android tablets. These new apps makes Office work better on smaller smartphone touchscreens.

Microsoft says that these apps would be available sometime later this year. The existing Office Mobile app for Android phone will remain available in the app store until the new ones were ready.

You can try the new apps right now by agreeing to be a tester via Microsoft’s Office for Android community and downloading the preview versions of Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.

Here’s a peek at the new PowerPoint for Android:

Here’s a peek at the new Excel for Android:

Here’s a peek at the new Word for Android:

Microsoft Word for Android

