A leaked memo has revealed the release date for Office 2016 for Windows

BI Satya Nadella demoing Windows 10.

In a leaked memo obtained by WinFuture.de (via Neowin), Microsoft lays out its plans for the next version of Office. The next version, which is already on Mac, will become available to Windows users on September 22nd.

Microsoft has asked employees to start using the public preview of Office 2016 while keeping an eye on promotional and training material until the launch becomes official next month.

“On September 22, 2015, we’ll release Office 2016 — with updates for Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, Outlook, Skype for Business, Project, Visio, Access, and Publisher. The innovation wave continues in Q2 with the release of E5 and Skype for Business, and on-premise services will follow,” the memo reads.

Pricing has not been officially announced by Microsoft — we may hear more in September — but rumours suggest that the Home and Student versions will cost around £95 (€130/$US150). Office 2016 requires Windows 7 or newer on a PC or tablet.

We reached out to Microsoft for comment on this article and will update it when we hear back.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.