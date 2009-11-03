WATCH: Offshore Oil Rig Uncontrollably Ablaze Near Australia

While trying to plug an oil leak, a fire has broken out aboard an oil rig in the Timor Sea north of Australia.



The blaze has thus far been uncontrollable. There seems to be little hope for the rig itself, at this stage the goal is to keep everyone safe and also prevent environmental disaster, since oil is obviously leaking from the structure.

ABC Australia: Oil has been leaking into the sea for 10 weeks, and yesterday, the West Atlas rig caught fire. Jose Martins from PTTEP Australasia says experts are mixing heavy mud that will be pumped into the well below the rig, to stop the leak. “We require to mix 4,000 barrels of heavy mud and we need that level of mud and we don’t have it at the moment, so that will be later on tonight,” he said. He says once the leak is stopped, the focus will then shift to fighting the fire.

Luckily nobody has been reported injured. Check out raw video footage of the multi-million dollar blaze, below. Also, you can find more on the situation over at The Guardian.



