Offerpal Tries A Less Sleazy Way To Make Money

Offerpal Media is introducing Offerpal Shopping as a new way for gamers to earn virtual currency by spending real money shopping online.



How it works is, when gamers go to buy more virtual currency in Facebook games, Offerpal will let them know they can get currency free by shopping at selected online stores.

Like credit cards that accumulate intangible air miles, gamers will earn 5 to 10% of their purchases at Gap, Buy.com, or Macy’s back in virtual currency. Some stores will even reimburse 30% of more.

Traditionally, Offerpal only offered gamers virtual currency in exchange for committments to try products — like the Video Professor.

But this kind of offers marketing has become very unfashionable of late due to a number of scathing reports about industry abuses.

